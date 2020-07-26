Century Man Facing Battery And Child Abuse Charges

A Century man stands accused battery and child abuse, after a dispute over text messages between one of the victims and other man.

Tarail Antawn Odom, 39, was charged with two counts of battery and one felony count of child abuse.

One of the victims told deputies she was looking through her cell phone in her bedroom with Odom entered the room and began looking through her phone. She said he found text messages between her and another male before the incident escalated.

He allegedly physically assaulted the three victims — two adults and one under the age of 18 — shoving and striking them, and throwing one of them across the floor.

Odom was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $3,000 bond.