Century Finds Way To Cut Two-Thirds Off Their AT&T Bill. It’s Going To Save Them $16K In A Year.

The Town of Century found that their telephone and internet expenses were getting out of hand and consistently over budget. Thanks to a self-audit, they’ve cut their AT&T bill by nearly two-thirds.

The town was spending $2,135.97 per month with AT&T. They discovered unneeded services, and found they were out of any contract with increase annual costs as a result.

The town was paying $72.66 per month for a phone line at Showalter Park for a fire alarm system that the town council previously voted to remove. And they found three accounts associated with sewage lift stations that could be removed for another savings of $433.35 per month.

An AT&T representative worked with the town and determined they could save $52 per month by renewing a contract for services at their maintenance shop.

But the biggest savings came at town hall by signing a two-year contract for service with 20 Mbps internet and up to 10 concurrent phone calls for $555 a month. That will take $797.57 off the monthly bill.

All total, the town will save $1,353.73 each month (give or take a little for fees) off their previous $2,135.97 rate. That will amount to an annual savings of about $16,000.

The town did not consider any alternatives to renewing an AT&T contract. Specifically, they did not seek a quote or information from Uniti Fiber, which provides fiber optic internet and phone service to Escambia County for the adjacent Century Branch Library.

