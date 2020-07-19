Century Finds Way To Cut Two-Thirds Off Their AT&T Bill. It’s Going To Save Them $16K In A Year.

July 19, 2020

The Town of Century found that their telephone and internet expenses were getting out of hand and consistently over budget. Thanks to a self-audit, they’ve cut their AT&T bill by nearly two-thirds.

The town was spending $2,135.97 per month with AT&T. They discovered unneeded services, and found they were out of any contract with increase annual costs as a result.

The town was paying $72.66 per month for a phone line at Showalter Park for a fire alarm system that the town council previously voted to remove. And they found three accounts associated with sewage lift stations that could be removed for another savings of $433.35 per month.

An AT&T representative worked with the town and determined they could save $52 per month by renewing a contract for services at their maintenance shop.

But the biggest savings came at town hall by signing a two-year contract for service with 20 Mbps internet and up to 10 concurrent phone calls for $555 a month. That will take $797.57 off the monthly bill.

All total, the town will save $1,353.73 each month (give or take a little for fees) off their previous $2,135.97 rate. That will amount to an annual savings of about $16,000.

The town did not consider any alternatives to renewing an AT&T contract. Specifically, they did not seek a quote or information from Uniti Fiber, which provides fiber optic internet and phone service to Escambia County for the adjacent Century Branch Library.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 