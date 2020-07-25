Century Closes Town Hall, Goes Cashless After Two Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

The Town of Century has closed their town hall and gone cashless for utility payments after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Interim City Manager Vernon Prather said both employees went home on quarantine after notifying the town of their positive results. Both worked in the town hall.

Utility payments can be made in the drop box next to the drive-up window. Only checks or money orders are accepted, no cash.

Credit card payments can be made by phone or the drive-thru window only on July 28, July 31 and August 5. from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. These are currently the only dates the drive- thru window will be open and the only dates credit card payments can be made by phone, but additional dates may be added as needed. No cash will be accepted on drive-thru window days.

For more information or further assistance call (850) 256-3208 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. or email kgodwin@centuryflorida.us or hhawkins@centuryflorida.us.