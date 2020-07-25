Century Closes Town Hall, Goes Cashless After Two Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

July 25, 2020

The Town of Century has closed their town hall and gone cashless for utility payments after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Interim City Manager Vernon Prather said both employees went home on quarantine after notifying the town of their positive results. Both worked in the town hall.

Utility payments can be made in the drop box next to the drive-up window. Only checks or money orders are accepted, no cash.

Credit card payments can be made by phone or the drive-thru window only on July 28, July 31 and August 5. from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.  These are currently the only dates the drive- thru window will be open and the only dates credit card payments can be made by phone, but additional dates may be added as needed.  No cash will be accepted on drive-thru window days.

For more information or further assistance  call (850) 256-3208 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. or email kgodwin@centuryflorida.us or hhawkins@centuryflorida.us.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 