Cantonment Man Charged With Vehicle Theft, Using Stolen Credit Cards, Business Burglary And Destroying Mailboxes

A Cantonment man is facing a list of charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle, using stolen credit cards, burglarizing a business, and purposefully running over several mailboxes.

Jake Hamilton Bray, 18 was recently charged with:

felony fraudulent use of a credit card for allegedly using a stolen credit card and attempting to charge at total of $494.05 in two transactions at Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard.

grand theft of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and petit theft for allegedly stealing a 2004 Jeep Cherokee from DeSoto Road in Cantonment. The victim saw her Jeep a few days later and followed it to Britt Road where three unknown males exited and ran into the woods. One of the suspects told deputies they used the jeep to run over some 15-20 mailboxes in a neighborhood off Chemstrand Road. The victim claimed the vehicle suffered over $7,000 in damage and items including an Igloo color, bluetooth speaker and keys were not recovered.

felony burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief over $1,000 for a burglary at The Chemstrand Quickstop at 10401 Chemstrand Road. On June 18, deputies responded to an alarm at the business and found that a brick had been thrown through a window and about $2,000 worth of cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes were taken. The stolen Jeep was reportedly driven to the store.

burglary of a Ford Edge at the Thousand Oak Apartments on Chemstrand Road where a wallet was taken from the center console. The wallet contained items that included debit and credit cards. A total of $68.68 was charged to the cards including $17.50 at the Whataburger in Cantonment, according to the arrest report.

three counts of criminal mischief for purposely running off the road and crashing into two mailboxes in the 3000 block of Chemstrand Road and additional mailboxes on Orby Street. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office took reports on the destruction or damage of four mailboxes on East Kingsfield Road, two on Goldenrod Road, two on Boulder Creek Drive, two on Orby Street, and two others located on Dye and Ray streets on June 24.

In June, Bray was arrested other charged including at least five counts of burglary, three counts of larceny, vehicle theft and criminal mischief with property damage.

The arrest reports indicate at least two other suspects were charged, but their names were redacted either because they are juveniles or have not yet been arrested.