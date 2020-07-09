Cantonment, Farm Hill Neighborhood Cleanup Is Friday; Get Rid Of Yard Debris, Junk For Free

Residents of the Cantonment and Farm Hill areas will have the opportunity to dispose of yard debris and other items free of charge Friday, July 10 during a neighborhood cleanup.

Only residents in the designated cleanup area cam participate in the neighborhood cleanup. Items left at the curb outside of the area will not be collected. The general cleanup area is east of Jack’s Branch Road and north of Pine Lane Drive. Click or tap the map above to enlarge.

All debris must be at the curb directly in front of a residence by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Keep tires and paint cans separate from all other debris. Do not place piles under low-hanging lines or near poles, fences or mailboxes.

Items eligible for removal include:

Household appliances and electronics

Yard waste

Household junk and debris

Bicycles and toys

Old furniture and mattresses

Barbecue grills

Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)

Tires (limit 10 per household)

Items NOT eligible for removal include: