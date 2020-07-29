Broxson, Barry Encourage Citizens To Pledge To Donate Blood

Senator Doug Broxson and Escambia County are continuing to urge local residents to pledge to donate blood, especially if they are a recovered COVID-19 patient.

“Make a pledge to give blood, it is our current best hope of preventing the most vulnerable from dying,” Broxson said, “and keeping an open economy for the rest of us.”

A couple of weeks ago, Broxson appeared before the Escambia County Commission asking for them and their constituents to pledge to donate blood.

“This is a wonderful way to help support our community during this unprecedented time. I want to personally thank Senator Doug Broxson for for his leadership and for bringing Escambia County this pledge to support,” Commission Chairman Steven Barry said. “I am certain the pledge will generate many more units of donated blood and plasma in the near future, thereby saving many additional lives. I am also so proud of the participation of Escambia County employees today. One Blood had 38 total slots for donating today, and all 38 slots were filled before the bus even arrived early this morning.”

Blood and plasma donors at OneBlood must be in good health (free of allergy, flu, cold and nausea symptoms for at least three days), 16 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, be well-hydrated, eat a healthy meal within four hours before donating, and bring a form of ID.

OneBlood donation centers are located at 1999 East Nine Mile Road and 2209 North Ninth Avenue. Click here to locate upcoming blood drives near you.

OneBlood is testing all blood donations for the COVID-19 antibody. The antibody test is authorized by the FDAand will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. Appointments to donate are required at the donation centers, and masks are required.

Donors must be symptom free for 14 days.