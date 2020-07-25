Blue Wahoos To Hold Summer Spectacular On Saturday, August 8

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will host a family-friendly Summer Spectacular at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, August 8 featuring a showing of the classic baseball film The Sandlot on the videoboard at the ballpark and an extended post-movie fireworks show. Admission to the event is $10 and tickets are available now at the stadium box office and at BlueWahoos.com and include both the movie and fireworks show.

“We’re excited to bring our massive Fourth of July fireworks show to our fans, even if it’s a few weeks late,” team president Jonathan Griffith said. “A big thanks goes out to Hancock-Whitney Bank, Covenant Care, and Cat Country 98.7 for helping us re-schedule and transform our Independence Day event into a family-fun Summer Spectacular. We can’t wait to safely welcome the community to the ballpark for a great baseball film and our longest fireworks show of the year.”

Gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. with the film beginning at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks show will follow the conclusion of the movie.

Guests will be welcome to sit in the stands at the ballpark to enjoy the movie and fireworks or on the field itself. Fans may bring blankets and pillows for their comfort, but chairs, strollers, and wagons are not permitted inside the ballpark. Concessions will be available throughout the stadium.

Guest safety remains a top priority. Face masks are required inside of Blue Wahoos Stadium and should be worn whenever guests are moving throughout the ballpark. Masks may be removed when eating or drinking or when seated to enjoy the show with proper physical distancing.