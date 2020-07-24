Audrey Fay Brock Upton

Mrs. Audrey Faye Brock Upton, age 82, of Century, FL, passed away to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born to her loving parents, Virgie Lee and Lucille White Brock, on May 21, 1938.

Faye married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Upton in 1955. Upon her graduation, Faye joined Thomas where he was stationed with the U.S. Army in Kenai, Alaska. Faye often shared stores of their dependence on one another, not seeing or talking to family for two years.

She is survived by Thomas, and they would have celebrated their 65th anniversary this September. He was the love of her life, and their romance was a ’50s love song.

Faye is also survived by daughter, Cindy (Sam) Copeland and grandson, Scott (Janice) Lowery; siblings, Bobby Brock, Michael (Cynthia) Brock, Jimmy (Brenda) Brock, and Donna Sue (Marshall) Hudson; sister-in-law, Betty (Russell) Lowery; brothers-in-law, Jerome (Sylvia) Upton, and Leo (Anita-deceased) Upton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Faye was a proud 1956 graduate of Century high School and always looked forward to the annual alumni gathering at Stone Lake and her monthly luncheons with her classmates.

Faye will be remembered for her love of the simple life, flowing creeks and gravel lakes, family gatherings, searching for new recipes, preparing delicious Southern dishes, and planting flowers and a vegetable garden every spring and anticipating the joy they brought to her.

Faye loved her years of being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, caring for her husband, raising her daughter and helping raise her grandson. She enjoyed creating enduring memories with her extended family and making each of them feel special. As the matriarch of he family, she will be missed greatly by al who loved her.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at McCurdy Cemetery on Fannie Road in Century, FL.

Flomaton Funeral Home is in charge of the service.