Another COVID-19 Death Reported In Escambia County, Cases Up By 157 In Friday Report

Escambia County COVID-19 cases were up by 157 in the Friday report from the the Florida Department of Health.

An additional death of a 90-year old long-term care facility resident was reported, bringing Escambia County’s fatalities to 46.

Escambia County cases increased to 157, and Santa Rosa cases were up by 67 to 743.

Of the 1,042 test results returned on Wednesday, 11.5% were positive in Escambia County and 14.63 were positive from 434 tests in Santa Rosa County.

Of the 46 deaths in Escambia County, 36 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 175,594 cases including 175,718 Florida residents. There have been 15,491 hospitalizations* and 3,684 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 2,397 (+157 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 388

Pensacola — 1,764 (+122)

Cantonment — 148 (+13)

Molino— 24 (+2)

Century — 13 (+1)

Bellview — 7

McDavid — 6

Walnut Hill — 3

Perdido Key — 3

Hospitalizations: 101* (+3)

Deaths — 46 (+1)

Male — 889

Female — 1,119

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 743 (+67 since Thurday)

Non-Florida residents — 8

Milton — 315 (+18)

Navarre — 124 (+22)

Gulf Breeze — 144 (+11)

Pace — 79 (+7)

Jay — 17

Hospitalizations — 40* (+2)

Deaths — 9

Male — 395

Female — 339

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Median Age — 34

Florida cases:

Total cases — 178,594

Florida residents — 175,718

Deaths — 3,684

Hospitalizations — 15,491

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.