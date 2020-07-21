All Of These Major Retailers Are Now Requiring Face Masks, And Winn Dixie Reverses Course

July 21, 2020

Several major retailers have implemented face mask mandates. And Winn Dixie, which said they would not require masks, has reversed course.

Face masks are now required at:

  • Walmart
  • Sam’s Club
  • Publix
  • Lowe’s
  • BJ’s Wholesale
  • Walgreens
  • CVS
  • Kohl’s
  • PetSmart.

Face mask mandates will go into effect at Home Depot on Wednesday and at Target on August 1.

Southeast Grocers, parent company of Winn Dixie, first said they would not require shoppers to wear face coverings. But Monday the grocer said that due to customer feedback face masks will be required beginning Monday, July 27.

Face masks are required at all businesses within the city limits of Pensacola and across the state of Alabama.

Pictured: Publix Super Market at Nine Mile. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

