Alabama’s Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Ends Today

July 19, 2020

Alabama’s 15th annual back to school sales tax holiday is underway.

It ends at midnight Sunday, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s four percent sales or use tax.

Most individual cities and counties are also waiving local sales taxes.

Exempt items include:

  • clothing priced at $100 or less per article;
  • school supplies valued at $50 or less per item;
  • books that cost $30 or less per book; and
  • tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.

For a detailed list, click or tap here.

Forida’s school tax holiday is August 7-9.

