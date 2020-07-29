Alabama Mask Order Extended; Masks Must Be Worn In Schools

July 29, 2020

Alabama’s mask order has been extended another month, and the governor has ordered that masks must be work in all but the lowest grades in the state’s schools.

In a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the state’s mask order, which was set to expire on Friday, has been extended through August 31 at 5 p.m.

The updated “Safer at Home” order also requires masks “where possible” in schools and colleges for employees and students in second grade and above.

“These decisions are not easy and they are certainly not fun and there’s no way in the world you’re going to make everybody happy 100% of the time,” Ivey said. “Because no one enjoys wearing a mask…I believe we are making progress in this arena. We must remain vigilant if we’re going to get our kids back in school and keep our economy open.”

Ivey also encouraged school to move forward with phased openings of in-classroom learning.

“We need to do everything we can to get our students back in the classroom,” she said.

In addition to colleges and school, the mask order mandates that people wear a mask in public “when interacting within six feet” of people from different households, including:

  • an indoor space open to the public
  • a vehicle operated by a transportation service
  • an outdoor space where 10 or more people are gathered.

Further details are below, click or tap to enlarge.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

