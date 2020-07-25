Hanna Becomes First Hurricane of 2020 In The Gulf Of Mexico

Hanna became the first hurricane of the 2020 season in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning, and Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to churn in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Hanna is a Category 1 storm, according to forecasters. It’s headed for a Texas landfall. For Northwest Florida, Hanna will mean dangerous Gulf of Mexico rip currents and increased rain chances.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is moving toward the Windward Islands on Saturday. There’s a reasonable shot that Gonzalo will dissipate by the time it reaches the Caribbean, and it won’t reach the Gulf of Mexico. But that’s not yet a certainty, so we will continue to keep an eye on Gonzalo.