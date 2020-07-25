Hanna Becomes First Hurricane of 2020 In The Gulf Of Mexico

July 25, 2020

Hanna became the first hurricane of the 2020 season in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning, and Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to churn in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Hanna is a Category 1 storm, according to forecasters. It’s headed for a Texas landfall. For Northwest Florida, Hanna will mean dangerous Gulf of Mexico rip currents and increased rain chances.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is moving toward the Windward Islands on Saturday. There’s a reasonable shot that Gonzalo will dissipate by the time it reaches the Caribbean, and it won’t reach the Gulf of Mexico. But that’s not yet a certainty, so we will continue to keep an eye on Gonzalo.

gon

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 