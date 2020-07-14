37 Tons Of Debris Collected During Cantonment, Farm Hill Neighborhood Cleanup

July 14, 2020

About 37 tons of debris was collected during a recent Cantonment and Farm Hill neighborhood cleanup.

The District 5 event allowed residents to leave items at the curb to be disposed of free of charge by Escambia County and partnering agencies as part of the county’s ongoing efforts to keep local communities clean and safe.

In Cantonment and Farm hill, the county collected about eight tons of yard waste, 25 tons of bulk waste, four tons of tires (that’s about 370 tires) and about three-quarters of a ton of household hazardous waste placed at curbside for pick up. About 350 gallons of old paint was collected and will be recycled.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

