Visitors Barred From Florida Prisons Until At Least June 28

The COVID-19 pandemic visitation suspension at Florida prisons has been extended until at least June 28, the Florida Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.

“The decision to reinstate the normal visitation schedule will be evaluated in consultation,” the FDC said.

Inmates will continue to have access to their loved ones through mail, phone calls and video visitation. Legal visits will not be impacted, although attorneys are encouraged to consult with their clients via phone, email or mail during this time.