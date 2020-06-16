UWF & Texas A&M-Commerce Announce Home-And-Home Football Series

UWF and Texas A&M-Commerce have announced a home-and-home football series between the programs for the 2020 and 2021 seasons on Monday.

The teams will open the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 3 in Pensacola in a rematch of the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championship Game. The schools will also play Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Commerce, Texas.

For UWF, the game replaces the game with West Virginia Wesleyan after the Mountain East Conference chose to play a conference-only season this year. A&M-Commerce was slated to play Simon Fraser – the only Canadian D2 member – in week one.

“Following Florida Tech’s announcement to drop football and then the MEC’s decision to play only conference games, we felt it was very important to our student-athletes and fans to get a fourth home game back on the schedule,” UWF Director of Athletics Dave Scott said. “With the addition of Texas A&M-Commerce, not only do we get to play an opponent our fans are familiar with, but we now have one of the most attractive home schedules in our history.”

UWF went 13-2 and won its first NCAA Division II Football National Championship last season. The Argonauts have won 30 games in the last three seasons with a 9-1 mark in two NCAA Playoff appearances.

UWF is ranked No. 1 nationally in preseason polls by both Street & Smith’s and Lindy’s Sports magazines in their college football preview editions.

“I am very thankful for the hard work done by both athletic directors to get this done on short notice,” UWF head coach Pete Shinnick said. “It will be great to open the season at home against one of the best teams in the country.”

A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 3 by Street & Smith’s and No. 8 by Lindy’s Sports. The Lions have qualified for the NCAA Division II Football Championship the last five seasons, which is the third-longest active streak in the division.

UWF’s 2020 home schedule also includes three Gulf South Conference games – Shorter on Sept. 26, Valdosta State – ranked No. 5 & 3 in the two publications as well – on Oct. 10 and West Georgia on Oct. 31.