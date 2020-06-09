Tuesday Update: Escambia COVID-19 Cases Up By 16

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by 16 since Monday, according to the Monday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 907, and Santa Rosa County increased by three to 261..

Of the 36 deaths in Escambia County, 28 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 66,000 cases including 64,448 Florida residents. There have been 11,185 hospitalizations* and 2,765 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 907 (+16 since Monday)

Pensacola — 637

Cantonment — 53

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 12

Century — 3

Hospitalizations: 65*

Deaths — 36

Male — 301

Female — 415

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 261 (+3 since Monday)

Milton — 159

Navarre — 42

Gulf Breeze — 31

Pace — 17

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 25*

Deaths — 9

Male — 180

Female — 73

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 66,000

Florida residents — 64,448

Deaths — 2,765

Hospitalizations — 11,185*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.