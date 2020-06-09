Tree Causes Sewage Spill In Cantonment

The Emerald Coast Utilities authority cleaned up most of a sewage spill in a Cantonment cause by a tree and worked to prevent a larger overflow.

An overflow of an estimated 800 gallons occurred in the 1200 block of Lake Drive on June 7 due to tree root damage to a four-inch sewer force main, with 500 gallons recovered by vacuum trucks and transported to an ECUA Water Reclamation Facility for proper treatment and disposal. ECUA crews diverted an additional 3,000 gallons from the site to tanker trucks, preventing a larger overflow. Bacteriological sampling has been initiated.

ECUA crews repaired the force main and cleaned the overflow area with a biocide agent to eliminate any contamination concerns.