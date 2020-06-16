Suspected Burglar Caught In The Act In Jay

A suspected burglar was caught in the act in Jay.

Michael Bradley Shelby, age 32 of Jay, was caught by the owner as he tried to break into an enclosed utility trailer at a barn in the 5300 block of Wiley Scott Road, according to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. Shelby told the owner he was trying to use the phone because he had been in an altercation with another individual at the the place he had been staying “down the street”.

The deputy noted Shelby appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or narcotics based upon his speech and movements, and tools were used in an attempt to pry open the side door of the trailer.

Shelby told the deputy “maybe, I don’t know” when asked about breaking into the trailer, and he admitted to smoking spice, the report states. He remained in the Santa Rosa County Jail with bond set at $5,000.