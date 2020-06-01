State Closes COVID-19 Testing Site at UWF

The state has closed a mobile COVID-19 testing site the University of West Florida after a month of operation.

The drive-through, no pre-screening required test site opened to Escambia and Santa Rosa county residents on May 2.

“The UWF COVID-19 Test Site will be closed until further notice. The site was run primarily by the National Guard, which has been activated by the Governor. We will notify you when the site reopens,” Escambia County said in a statement Monday morning.

The site was opened at the request of the Governor’s Office under the direction of the Florida Department of Health in conjunction with both Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and assistance from the Florida National Guard.

The National Guard has been deployed to other parts of the state due to civil arrest following the death of George Floyd, a black man that died after a police officer in Minnesotan pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.

