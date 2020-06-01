UWF COVID-19 Testing Site To Reopen Tuesday, One Day After It Was Closed By The State

The mobile testing site at the University of West Florida will reopen to the public, Tuesday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. After Tuesday, it will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The drive-through test site is located at the SP2 parking lot, which is on the east side of campus, near the East Sports Complex. Individuals are asked to remain in their vehicles, and pre-screening is not required.

On Monday, the state announced the testing site was closed after the National Guard was activated.

The site was first opened to the public May 2 at the request of the Governor’s Office under the direction of the Florida Department of Health in conjunction with both Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and assistance from the Florida National Guard.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.