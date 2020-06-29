Speaking In Pensacola, DeSantis Addresses Rising COVID-19 Cases, Especially Among Younger Adults

Speaking in Pensacola Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the rising rate of COVID-19 among younger adults.

In May through June, the rate of positive COVID-19 cases across all demographics was in a stable two to three percent range, but in it has recently soared to 10 to 12 percent, with the largest case increases in young adults.

“That positive increase is really being driven by a big increase over the last three weeks in individuals testing positive throughout the state of Florida in younger age groups, particularly 18 to 44,” DeSantis said. “And if you look at that 25 to 44 age group, that is now by far the leading age group for positive tests in the state of Florida, and that’s something that is pretty new.”

He attributed the increase among younger Floridians to socializing.

“Basically, I think from talking to folks, this is basically socializing”” he said. “You have graduation parties, you’re going out and doing different things and in certain environments that is going to be conducive to transmitting the virus.”

“It’s important to identify who may be carrying this so even if they aren’t significantly ill from this, that they don’t pass it to somebody else, who may end up being more vulnerable to serious illness,” DeSantis said during a press conference Sunday afternoon at Sacred Heart Hospital.

