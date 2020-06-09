Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Continue
June 9, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Comments