Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Continue

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.