Portion Of Pineville Road Closed For A Month For Bridge Repair

South Pineville Road at Jackson Springs Branch will be closed for bridge repair for about a month.

Additionally, South Pineville Road will be closed for through traffic from Occie Phillips Road to Highway 97A.

The 30-foot long wooden support bridge was constructed in 1966.

