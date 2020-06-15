One Airlifted After Sunday Night Muscogee Road Wreck

June 15, 2020

One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle rollover wreck Sunday night in Cantonment.

Firefighters used the Jaw of Life to to remove the roof and extricate the driver from an overturned pickup truck on Muscogree Road about a quarter mile south of Jacks Branch Road. He was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by LifeFlight helicopter following the 9:35 p.m. crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia Count EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 