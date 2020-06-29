Numbers: Escambia County COVID-19 Cases Jump 38.6% In One Week, Positivity Rate Rises

Here’s a quick look at Escambia County COVID-19 data:

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County jumped 38.6% in one week as the rate of positive tests also increased.

From Sunday, June 21 to Sunday, June 28, the number of confirmed tests in Escambia County increased from 1,198 to 1,660.

In the week prior to June 21, there were 3,652 total tests with 164 positives, a positivity rate of 4.5%.

In the week prior to June 28, there were 4,448 total tests with 447 positives, a positivity rate of 10%. These weekly numbers exclude people who have previously tested positive.

During the time period, cases increased by 46.1% in Pensacola, up 386 to 1,660; and increased by 40.9% in Cantonment, up 27 to 93.

