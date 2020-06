Northview High Names Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Northview High School has named the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2020.

Valedictorian is Keaton Brown, and salutatorian is Kayla McKillion.

A graduation ceremony for the Northview High School Class of 2020 will held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Seating will be limited.

