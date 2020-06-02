Escambia County Finalizes Graduation Schedule For June 22-24 At Pensacola Bay Center

The School District of Escambia County, Florida, has announced plans for 2020 high school graduation ceremonies. After consultation with local and state officials, dates for graduation ceremonies have been scheduled and will be held as follows:

Monday, June 22, 2020

9:30 a.m. Escambia Virtual School & George Stone Pensacola High School

4:00 p.m. Escambia High School Pensacola Bay Center

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

9:00 a.m. West Florida High School Pensacola Bay Center

2:00 p.m. Pine Forest High School Pensacola Bay Center

7:00 p.m. Tate High School Pensacola Bay Center

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

9:00 a.m. Pensacola High School Pensacola Bay Center

2:00 p.m. Northview High School Pensacola Bay Center

7:00 p.m. Booker T. Washington High School Pensacola Bay Center

Important safety measures will be added to these graduation ceremonies from those held in the past. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the following information is provided:

Ceremonies will be live streamed. Remote viewing is encouraged.

Participation in graduation ceremonies is voluntary

Face masks are encouraged

Bags of any kind (tote bags, backpacks, etc.) are discouraged

Seating is general admission, with six (6) tickets provided to each graduating student and distributed by their school

Absolutely no replacement of lost tickets

Graduation times have been scheduled to allow the Pensacola Bay Center to be sanitized after each ceremony

No congregating after graduation ceremonies; graduates and families should go directly to their vehicles and exit the property promptly

Graduates will be allowed to keep their cap and gown, and return these items to schools at a later date. This allows families to celebrate and take pictures with their graduates

Graduates and guests will maintain social distancing while in the Pensacola Bay Center

Anyone who has recently traveled outside of the country, had a fever within the last 14 days, or in contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive will be asked not to attend.

All graduations will be live streamed for the general public for family members and friends who cannot attend, or to watch at a later time.

“The Escambia County School District is committed to recognizing and celebrating the educational successes of the Senior Class of 2020. Your hard work and persistence during these turbulent last few months has been admirable. We are eager and excited about coming together to celebrate the success of your high school career. We are finally going to make it happen and look forward to seeing you on June 22, 23rd and June 24th,” said Escambia County School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas. “Congratulations to the Class of 2020 graduates. Best wishes in your future endeavors.”