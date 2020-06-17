Northview Graduating Seniors Will Pick Up Graduation Tickets Thursday Morning

Northview High School graduating seniors will be pick up their graduation tickets for their guests by driving through the school bus loop on Thursday, June 18 between 9 and 11 a.m.

Students will also receive and cords or medals that can be worn during the ceremony, along with printed instructions.

Northview’s graduating seniors must arrive at the Pensacola Bay Center on Wednesday, June 24 between 12:45 and 1 p.m. fully dressed for graduation. Students should park toward the front of the Bay Center where a staff member will direct them to a special entrance.

Family members and guests should report to the Bay Center between 1 and 1:45 p.m. with tickets in hand. There will be no entry after 1:45 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photo.