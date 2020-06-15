ECSO Looking For Missing Woman, Her One-Year Old Daughter

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman and her one-year old daughter last seen at a gas station near Highway 29.

Heather Wood has brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs 150 pounds. Natalie Wood has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 21 pounds and is 30 inches tall. They were last seen on June 13 about 6 p.m. at the Circle K at the intersection of Kenmore Road and Highway 29.

The ECSO said they may be in the company of 49-year old Michael Anthony Evans. He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot 8-inches and weights 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.