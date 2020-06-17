New COVID-19 Death Reported In Escambia County, Alabama; Cases Increase To 112 Total

June 17, 2020

An additional COVID-19 death has been reported in Escambia County, Alabama, as the number of positive cases continue a steady climb.

There have now been four fatalities in the county with a total of 112 confirmed cases. There have been 37 cases reported in the past two weeks out of 442 tests, a positivity rate of about 8.4%.

Atmore Community Hospital has reported 69 positive cases, while 12 have been reported at D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton.

Pictured: Atmore Community Hospital. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

