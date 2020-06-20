Navy Honors Civilians, Military Members For Bravery During NAS Pensacola Attack

Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) conducted an awards ceremony Friday at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard NAS Pensacola, Friday to honor the bravery of both military members and civilians during the December 6 terrorist attack on the base.

The ceremony recognized the bravery and selflessness of those NETC Domain service members and federal servants involved in the Dec. 6 shooting at NAS Pensacola that left four dead, including the shooter, and eight injured.

Vice Adm. John Nowell, Jr., chief of naval personnel, provided opening remarks virtually from Washington, D.C.; Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, NETC commander, presided over the ceremony; and Cmdr. Daniel Balsinger, Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) executive officer, was the guest speaker.

Twelve civilians and service members from NASC and Marine Aviation Training Support Group (MATSG) 23 were recognized during the event for their actions.

The awards included the Navy and Marine Corps Medal, Purple Heart, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Medal for Valor and Department of the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal.

The awardees included:

NASC

Ensign Blaine DaPra, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal-

Ensign Breanna Thomas, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal/Purple Heart

Ensign Kristy Lehmer, Purple Heart

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Carl Daniel, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal

Ronnie Moreno, Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Medal for Valor

Kevin Groff, Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Medal for Valor

Raven Smith, Department of the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal

MATSG-23

Gunnery Sgt. Ryan Masel, Navy and Marine Corps Medal

Staff Sgt. Samuel Mullins, Navy and Marine Corps Medal

Staff Sgt. Andrew Pfannenstiel, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal

Staff Sgt. Andrew Fitzgerald, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal

Sgt. Kyle Armbruster, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal

Two service members, Marine Capt. Kyle Whitlock and Airman Apprentice Ryan Blackwell, were previously recognized in May during a private ceremony. Whitlock received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and Blackwell received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal and Purple Heart.

Airman Apprentice George Johnson and Jessica Pickett will receive their awards in separate ceremonies.

Johnson, who transferred from NASC, will receive the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and Purple Heart. Pickett, who was unable to attend the ceremony, will receive the Secretary of Defense Medal of Freedom Award.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.