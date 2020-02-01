Medals Of Valor, Purple Hearts Awarded To Officers Involved In NAS Pensacola Attack

February 1, 2020

“These men went above and beyond the call of duty.”

That’s how Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan described eight law enforcement officers honored Friday for their response to the December 6 terrorist attack on NAS Pensacola.

Honored were Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Hoyland, Deputy Matthew Keebler, Deputy Matthew Housam, Senior Deputy Grant Lopez, Deputy Jonathan Glass, and Deputy Matthew Tinch; and Department of Defense security officers Captain Robert Johnson and Captain Charles Hogue. They were awarded the Medal of Valor for going above and beyond during the attack that left three people dead.

Glass, Tinch and  Hogue were presented with Purple Hearts during the ceremony at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

