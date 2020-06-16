Motorcyclist Airlifted To The Hospital After Highway 97 Crash With Pickup Truck

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with a pickup truck Monday night in Davisville.

The crash between the motorcyclist and a Nissan Titan happened about 8:35 p.m. at Highway 97 and Nokomis Road. The motorcyclist was thrown into the windshield of the truck.

He was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional information.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.