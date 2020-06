Molino Manhunt Called Off With No Arrest

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office manhunt in the Molino area was called off Tuesday afternoon with no arrest.

A suspect wanted on a violation of probation warrant fled from deputies in the area of Highway 95A and Highway 196 about 1 p.m. Deputies set up a perimeter in the area and K-9 units were called to assist in the search.

The ECSO did not release the name of the suspect or any description.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.