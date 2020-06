Man Shot And Killed Outside Escambia County Apartment Complex

A man was shot and killed outside an Escambia County apartment complex Saturday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded a shooting incident at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments about 6:45 p.m. They arrived to find the man deceased.

No further information was released on the man’s identity or any possible suspect as the ECSO’s investigation continued.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.