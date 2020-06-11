Local Students Selected To Receive Coveted State FFA Degree

Fifteen Escambia and Santa Rosa County FFA members have been selected to receive the coveted State FFA Degree.

The State FFA Degree is the highest honor bestowed upon any regular member of the Florida FFA Association. Each applicant will be recognized during the 2020 Florida FFA Celebration.

Local 2020 State FFA Degree recipients are:

Tate High School

Grant Robert Gill

Myles Dillan Harrelson

Raven Hollis

Olivia Helen Little

Madison Elizabeth Lucio

Gabriel Joseph Pfeuffer-Ferguson

Ronnie Alexander Plenkers

Hannah Lee Rogers

Lindsay Lavelle Von Stein

Zoe Sunshine Williams

West Florida High School

Connor Ballard

Tamara Barnes

Rainy Ellis

Jay High School

Logan Ryan Cooley

Travis Stewart Godwin

The 2020 Florida FFA Celebration will be held June 23-26 online only.