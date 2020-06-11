Local Students Selected To Receive Coveted State FFA Degree

June 11, 2020

Fifteen Escambia and Santa Rosa County FFA members have been selected to receive the coveted State FFA Degree.

The State FFA Degree is the highest honor bestowed upon any regular member of the Florida FFA Association. Each applicant will be recognized during the 2020 Florida FFA Celebration.

Local 2020 State FFA Degree recipients are:

Tate High School

  • Grant Robert Gill
  • Myles Dillan Harrelson
  • Raven Hollis
  • Olivia Helen Little
  • Madison Elizabeth Lucio
  • Gabriel Joseph Pfeuffer-Ferguson
  • Ronnie Alexander Plenkers
  • Hannah Lee Rogers
  • Lindsay Lavelle Von Stein
  • Zoe Sunshine Williams

West Florida High School

  • Connor Ballard
  • Tamara Barnes
  • Rainy Ellis

Jay High School

  • Logan Ryan Cooley
  • Travis Stewart Godwin

The 2020 Florida FFA Celebration will be held June 23-26 online only.

