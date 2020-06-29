Libraries Served 2,000 Free Meals For Kids Last Week. Here’s How The Program Works.

West Florida Libraries served just over 2,000 free curbside meals for youth 18 and under last week in conjunction with Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Meals are available for pickup at all WFPL library locations on Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Library locations are:

Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola

Tryon Beach Library, 1200 Langley Ave., Pensacola

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Westside Branch Library, 1301 W. Gregory St., Pensacola

Century Branch Library, 7991 N. Century Blvd., Century

The meal includes lunch. Meals are available on a first come, first served basis. Youth ages 18 and under must be present to receive meals; food will not be given to adults.

“All of our employees have a passion for the community we serve and without feeding the body, a child cannot feed their mind,” Todd Humble, Library Services director said. “We are proud to have been recognized as the leading provider of meals in the Mississippi, Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast region that Feeding the Gulf Coast services.”