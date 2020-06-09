International Paper Accepting Applications For $65K In Community Grants (With List Of Last Year’s Winners)

International Paper Pensacola Mill will award $65,000 in grants in 2020.

Applications will be accepted at www.ipgiving.com through Monday, July 6. In 2019, the foundation awarded $65,000 in grants to area non-profit organizations (list is below).

The International Paper Foundation makes sustainable investments to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work.

Signature Causes include:

Education – Programs focused on helping children succeed via a comprehensive approach to education. Priority is given to literacy programs from birth through 3rd grade.

– Programs focused on helping children succeed via a comprehensive approach to education. Priority is given to literacy programs from birth through 3rd grade. Hunger – Programs dedicated to improving food security throughout our communities.

– Programs dedicated to improving food security throughout our communities. Health & Wellness – Programs that promote healthy living habits.

– Programs that promote healthy living habits. Disaster Relief – Programs that help communities prepare for and recover from natural disasters.

Funding also is available to address environmental initiatives (forests, water and air), employee involvement grants and other critical community needs.

Eligibility

Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization or qualifying federal entity to apply for a grant. To be considered, organizations must have a program that addresses critical community needs and have measureable objectives to demonstrate impact. Details on grant eligibility, guidelines and restrictions are available at www.ipgiving.com.

Application Process & Procedures

An eligible non-profit organization with a program in an area that the foundation supports must apply online by visiting http://www.ipgiving.com. Applications are routed to the local IP facility and must be completed in its entirety to be considered. If you have questions about the grant guidelines or process, contact Whitney Fike at (850) 968-3076 or via email at whitney.fike@ipaper.com.

Local International Paper Foundation grant award winners in 2019 were:

Autism Pensacola – Kids For Camp Summer Learning Lab

Bright Bridge Ministries – Cold Storage, Warm Hearts

Capstone Adaptive Learning – Tell Me Early Learning Literacy Program

Council On Aging Of West Florida – Ways To Go Green Project

Creative Learning Academy – Strengthening Literacy by Empowering Young Readers

Ernest Ward Middle School – Pollinators Promote Sustainability and Hydroponics

Escambia County 4-H Foundation – Escambia County 4-H Team Challenge Course

Escambia County Public Schools Foundation – Grants for Excellence

Every Child A Reader – Books for the Break

Feeding The Gulf Coast – Weekend Backpacks for Children at Carver Park

Gulf Coast Kid’s House – Getting Families Back Together

Institute For Human And Machine Cognition (IHMC) – Hands-On Science Saturday

Jim Allen Elementary School – Leveled Readers Lead The Way to Literacy

Kingsfield Elementary – Flocabulary for Fundamental Fabulous Readers

Manna Food Bank – Healthy Kids Initiative

Molino Park Elementary School – Classroom Literacy Leap

Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center – Light Boxes and Educational Displays

Pace Band Boosters – Pace Band Polish and Shine

Pensacola Children’s Chorus – Inaugural Preparatory Choir

Pensacola Little Theatre – Teaching an Old Dog New (Dramatic) Tricks

Pensacola Mess Hall – Questioning Corner

Pensacola State College Foundation – PSC Milton Campus Food Pantry

Chain Reaction – Teens Impacting Literacy and Learning

Quintette Community Park Association – Senior Citizen and Youth Programs

Ronald McDonald House Charities Of Northwest Florida – Home for Dinner Program

Studer Community Institute – Brain Bags

The Arc Gateway – Tools For Developmental Screening: Helping All Children Be Ready for Kindergarten

United Way of West Florida – Born Learning Trail

University of West Florida Foundation – Argo Pantry, Community Garden, National Writing Project and B.E.S.T. Robotics Competition

Pictured: 2019 IP grant recipients Ernest Ward Middle School (top), Molino Park Elementary School (below), Feeding the Gulf Coast (second below), Escambia County 4-H Foundation (third below) and the Ronald McDonald House (bottom). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.