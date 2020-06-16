High School Football Teams Begin Conditioning

High school football workouts got underway for the first time Monday under guidelines due to COVID-19.

Players and coaches will follow social distancing guidelines, as many activities as possible will be held outdoors, and there will be extra cleaning of indoor facilities.

Pictured top and bottom photo: Football workouts at Tate High School. Pictured first two photos below: Workouts at Tate High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.