Heroes Of The NAS Pensacola Terror Attack Honored (With Photo Gallery)

Heroes of the December terrorist attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola were honored Tuesday.

Personnel assigned to NAS Pensacola’s Navy Security Forces and Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast were honored for their reactions to the attack. Those honored were:

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Donald Scott with the Navy And Marine Corps Medal

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class David Link with the Navy And Marine Corps Medal

Daniel Dugger with the Secretary of the Navy Distinguished Civilian Medal for Valor

Charles D. Hogue with the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) Medal of Freedom and Secretary of the Navy Distinguished Civilian Medal for Valor

Cassandra Avant with the Secretary of the Navy Distinguished Civilian Medal for Valor

Robert Johnson with the Secretary of the Navy Distinguished Civilian Medal for Valor

David Clark with the Commander, Navy Installations Command Certificate of Life Saving

James McCabe with the Commander, Navy Installations Command Certificate of Life Saving

Chad Goetter with the Commander, Navy Installations Command Certificate of Life Saving

Robert Wragg with the Commander, Navy Installations Command Certificate of Life Saving

Captain Timothy Kinsella, commander of NAS Pensacola, remembered the three killed during the attack – Ensign Kaleb Watson, Petty Officer Mohammed Haitham and Petty Officer Cameron Walters.

“If not for the brave actions of the men and women here before you, the list of fallen would be much longer,” Kinsella said. “It has been said that courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway. John Wayne said that. Despite the fear, despite the danger, a lot of good people saddled up that morning.”

Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Timothy Schumaker and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.