Here’s What Socially Distanced Graduations Will Look Like At The Bay Center, And The Schedule.

This is what Escambia County high school graduations will look like in a social distanced pandemic world next week at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The graduation schedule is below. Doors will open one hour before ceremony time.

Monday, June 22, 2020

9:30 a.m. Escambia Virtual School & George Stone at Pensacola High School

4:00 p.m. Escambia High School at Pensacola Bay Center

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

9:00 a.m. West Florida High School at Pensacola Bay Center

2:00 p.m. Pine Forest High School at Pensacola Bay Center

7:00 p.m. Tate High School at Pensacola Bay Center

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

9:00 a.m. Pensacola High School at Pensacola Bay Center

2:00 p.m. Northview High School at Pensacola Bay Center

7:00 p.m. Booker T. Washington High School at Pensacola Bay Center

Important safety measures will be added to these graduation ceremonies from those held in the past. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the following information was provided by the Escambia County School District:

Participation in graduation ceremonies is voluntary

Face masks are encouraged

Bags of any kind (tote bags, backpacks, etc.) are discouraged.

All cameras are allowed, but no tripods or large camera bags.

Seating is general admission, with six (6) tickets provided to each graduating student and distributed by their school

Absolutely no replacement of lost tickets

Graduation times have been scheduled to allow the Pensacola Bay Center to be sanitized after each ceremony

No congregating after graduation ceremonies; graduates and families should go directly to their vehicles and exit the property promptly

Graduates will be allowed to keep their cap and gown, and return these items to schools at a later date. This allows families to celebrate and take pictures with their graduates

Graduates and guests will maintain social distancing while in the Pensacola Bay Center

Anyone who has recently traveled outside of the country, had a fever within the last 14 days, or in contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive will be asked not to attend.

All graduations will be live streamed for the general public for family members and friends who cannot attend, or to watch at a later time.

Pictured: The Pensacola Bay Center set up for graduations. Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.