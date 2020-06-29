Get Rid Of Yard Debris, Junk For Free During Cantonment, Farm Hill Neighborhood Cleanup July 10

June 29, 2020

Residents of the Cantonment and Farm Hill areas will have the opportunity to dispose of yard debris and other items free of charge Friday, July 10 during a neighborhood cleanup.

Only residents in the designated cleanup area cam participate in the neighborhood cleanup. Items left at the curb outside of the area will not be collected. The general cleanup area is east of Jack’s Branch Road and north of Pine Lane Drive. Click or tap the map above to enlarge.

All debris must be at the curb directly in front of a residence by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Keep tires and paint cans separate from all other debris. Do not place piles under low-hanging lines or near poles, fences or mailboxes.

Items eligible for removal include:

  • Household appliances and electronics
  • Yard waste
  • Household junk and debris
  • Bicycles and toys
  • Old furniture and mattresses
  • Barbecue grills
  • Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)
  • Tires (limit 10 per household)

Items NOT eligible for removal include:

  • Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)
  • Explosives or ammunition
  • Auto parts
  • Dirt or sod
  • Vehicles or vessels
  • 55-gallon drums of fluids

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 