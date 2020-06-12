Friday Report: COVID-19 Cases Increase By 12 In Escambia County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by 12, according to the Friday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 956, and Santa Rosa County increased by two to 275.

Of the 37 deaths in Escambia County, 28 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 70,971 cases including 69,341 Florida residents. There have been 11,706 hospitalizations* and 2,877 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 956 (+12 since Thursday)

Pensacola — 676

Cantonment — 57

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 1

Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 13

Century — 3

Hospitalizations: 66*

Deaths — 37

Male — 322

Female — 439

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 275 (+2 since Thursday)

Milton — 166

Navarre — 43

Gulf Breeze — 34

Pace — 19

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 26*

Deaths — 9

Male — 185

Female — 86

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 70,971

Florida residents — 69,341

Deaths — 2,877

Hospitalizations — 11,706*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.