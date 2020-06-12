Friday Report: COVID-19 Cases Increase By 12 In Escambia County

June 12, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by 12, according to the Friday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 956, and Santa Rosa County increased by two to 275.

Of the 37 deaths in Escambia County, 28 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 70,971 cases including 69,341 Florida residents. There have been 11,706 hospitalizations* and 2,877 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

  • Total cases — 956 (+12 since Thursday)
  • Pensacola — 676
  • Cantonment — 57
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid — 1
  • Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 13
  • Century — 3
  • Hospitalizations:  66*
  • Deaths — 37
  • Male — 322
  • Female — 439
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 275 (+2 since Thursday)
  • Milton — 166
  • Navarre — 43
  • Gulf Breeze — 34
  • Pace — 19
  • Jay — 4
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 26*
  • Deaths — 9
  • Male — 185
  • Female — 86
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 70,971
  • Florida residents — 69,341
  • Deaths — 2,877
  • Hospitalizations — 11,706*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 