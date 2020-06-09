Flomaton Votes To Cancel Fireworks Show With Century; Century Council Can’t Vote Without Quorum

It now looks certain that the annual Century-Flomaton fireworks show won’t happen this year for the Fourth of July.

The show is funded by both communities, and it alternates locations each year from Showalter and Anthony Pleasant parks in Century to Hurricane Park in Flomaton. This year’s show was set to be in Century.

Century Council President Ann Brooks called a special council meeting for Monday morning to discuss the future of the show, but only one other council member – Ben Boutwell – joined the teleconference meeting. Council members Louis Gomez, Sandra McMurray-Jackson and James Smith were virtual no-shows for the meeting\. Without a quorum of the members on the call, the meeting could not progress.

Century Mayor Henry Hawkins said Monday afternoon said he would be waiting to see what Flomaton wanted to do, possibly still contributing Century’s portion of the cost to Flomaton.

But Monday evening, the Flomaton Town Council voted not to take part in a fireworks show this year.

Barring any drastic last minute action by the Century Town Council at their next meeting on June 15, the fireworks show will not happen this year.

This year’s Sertoma 4 of July Fireworks Celebration in Pensacola has also been canceled due to the coronavirus, permitting issues, and a lack of funding.