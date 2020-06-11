Escambia COVID-19 Deaths Increase To 37 As 29 New Cases Are Reported Thursday

June 11, 2020

The number of COVID-19 deaths increased to 37 with 29 new cases, according to the Thursday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The death was an 81-year old female with unknown contact with another case.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 944, and Santa Rosa County increased by nine to 271.

Of the 76 deaths in Escambia County, 28 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 69,069 cases including 67,456 Florida residents. There have been 11,571 hospitalizations* and 2,848 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

  • Total cases — 944 (+29 since Wednesday)
  • Pensacola — 667
  • Cantonment — 55
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid — 1
  • Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 12
  • Century — 3
  • Hospitalizations:  66*
  • Deaths — 37
  • Male — 316
  • Female — 434
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 273 (+9 since Wednesday)
  • Milton — 165
  • Navarre — 43
  • Gulf Breeze — 33
  • Pace — 18
  • Jay — 4
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 26*
  • Deaths — 9
  • Male — 186
  • Female — 83
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 69,069
  • Florida residents — 67,456
  • Deaths — 2,848
  • Hospitalizations — 11,571*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

