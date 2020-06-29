Escambia County, Alabama, COVID-19 Cases More Than Double In Two Weeks; Drive-Thru Testing Offered

June 29, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, have more than doubled in the past two weeks, according to data Sunday night from the Alabama Department of Health.

There have been 216 confirmed confirmed cases, with 107 of those reported from 599 tests in the the last 14 days for a positivity rate of near 18%.

There have been six confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The Escambia County (AL) Healthcare Authority reports 92 positive cases from 772 tests at Atmore Community Hospital and 20 cases from 406 tests at D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton in data released Friday.

The Escambia County (AL) Health Department is offering drive thru COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

  • Brewton: June 29 and every Monday in July, 9-11 a.m.. Call (251) 867-5765 to schedule an appointment.
  • Atmore: June 29 and every Monday in July, 1-3 p.m.. Call (251) 368-9188 to schedule an appointment.

Comments

3 Responses to “Escambia County, Alabama, COVID-19 Cases More Than Double In Two Weeks; Drive-Thru Testing Offered”

  1. Just saying on June 30th, 2020 8:57 am

    Respect is defined as consideration for others.

    Those that refuse to wear a mask absent a medical condition aren’t showing respect for fellow man.

  2. BRING IT ON on June 29th, 2020 3:42 pm

    How about respect those who don’t wear a mask.

  3. Respect on June 29th, 2020 11:18 am

    This is about respecting each other. Wear a mask and we can keep it down. It does not matter if you believe it is real or not. Respect each other and wear a mask .





