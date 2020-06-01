Eight Additional COVID-19 Cases In Escambia, Santa Rosa

Eight additional COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County is at 815, and Santa Rosa County reached a total of 245.

Of the 33 deaths in Escambia County, 26 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 56,163 cases including 54,764 Florida residents. There have been 10,190 hospitalizations and 2,451 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 815 (+5 since Saturday)

Pensacola — 584

Cantonment — 49

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 11

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 64*

Deaths — 33

Male — 273

Female — 384

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 245 (+3 since Saturday)

Milton — 151

Navarre — 39

Gulf Breeze — 30

Pace — 17

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 174

Female — 65

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 56,163

Florida residents — 54,764

Deaths — 2,451

Hospitalizations — 10,190*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.