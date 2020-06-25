Council On Aging Seeks Volunteers For Expanded Meals On Wheels Program

In the past two weeks, Council on Aging of West Florida has enrolled more than 300 people in its pandemic-related Meals on Wheels expanded program. Now, the agency has a need for additional volunteers to deliver the hundreds of additional meals per week.

RELATED: Restaurants Partner With Meals On Wheels To Feed Seniors For Free

The onboarding process for new volunteers is quick and easy. First, a background check is performed on the prospective driver followed by an orientation and training so that expectations, procedures and rules can be fully outlined. Afterwards, the volunteer selects on which days and for how long he or she would like to deliver meals, then a route is provided along with meals, and they are sent on their way.

Council on Aging currently boasts nearly 500 volunteers throughout the agency, but as anxiety surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic continues, many have understandably temporarily suspended their volunteer status. Still, seniors are more in need of reliable nutrition than ever, and the agency provides personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves to all drivers.

“We certainly foresaw this level of need when we announced the expanded meals program,” said Council on Aging president/CEO John B. Clark. “However, as demand continues to grow, we predict an increased need for volunteers during this time. We and our clients would certainly be grateful for any help the community can provide—even just an hour or so a month.”

Those interested in volunteering should call Council on Aging volunteer manager Will Wirth at (850) 266-2518.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.