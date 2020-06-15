Restaurants Partner With Meals On Wheels To Feed Seniors For Free

The Council on Aging of West Florida is expanding its Meals on Wheels program to cover all elderly adults 60 and over who qualify for the service, at no cost to the client.

The additional meals will be prepared by Primal Nosh and Nancy’s Catering & Events, and will be delivered to the clients’ homes as part of an initiative to help seniors during Coronavirus.

This initiative is part of a larger statewide partnership between the Department of Elder Affairs and the local elder service providers. The entities hope that this will match the needs of the business community and workers with the needs of the elderly and meal delivery services.

Locally, Council on Aging has seen about a 30% increase in demand for Meals on Wheels, as seniors are continually cautioned against venturing outside unnecessarily. Additionally, fears about supply chain interruption have fueled hoarding tendencies, leaving few options for the elderly adults who do area visit grocery stores. This expanded need for meals, coupled with restaurants’ increased need for income during the economic shortfall, will be a win-win for all parties involved, according to the Council on Aging.

“We’re very excited to offer vulnerable senior adults more nutritious options as we weather this crisis together,” said Council on Aging President/CEO John Clark. “Food is among the most fundamental of necessities, and this program will allow us to keep up with demand while providing our clients with safety during this difficult time.”

All meals delivered by local restaurants to senior adults must meet nutritional regulations set by the state, including providing one-third of the recommended daily caloric allowance for the elderly.

“We are grateful to provide homestyle, freshly made meals to our most vulnerable population, our senior citizens during this challenging time,” said Gus Silivos, chef and owner at Nancy’s.

It is projected that this program will remain through at least the end of 2020, as social distancing especially for those 60 and up continues to be recommended by local and state health departments. Senior adults interested in signing up for the expanded Meals on Wheels program should call (850) 432-1475 to complete an assessment.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.